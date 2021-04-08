Minority Health Awareness Month

April is national minority health month.

To raise awanress ?

"* mayo clinic doctos held a media briefing to discuss health disparities among people of color.

Kimt news 3's samantha soto joins us live from mayo with the progress the clinic has made in fighting for racial equity and what work still needs to be done.

Amy, doctors at mayo clinic say there is opportunity to reverse the disparities by increasing access to care in our communities ?

"* and increasing diveristy of the workforce.

Mayo medical professionals say the health care workforce has seen issues of systemic social injustice and racism across many generations.

The pandemic has only helped to expose even more disparities in communities of color.

Though the health care workforce is ever changing, there is an under represented amount of people of color in health care field.

Dr. edith perez says as more people of color get into the medical field ?

"* she is h opeful for change.

"as we continue to expand the opportunites people have to get into health care field this will translate to improved health equity in this country."

"because if there isn't trust or access to people who look like you ?

"* wo are handing you a pill ?

"* then that perpetuates this problem as well."

While all the doctors agree there has been progress made ?

"* there is stil a long ways to go.

"we can do it if we want to do it and this is a month we can reflect on that" doctor doubeni adds one area progress has been made in this journey to health equity is vaccine acceptance ?

"* saying e began with 30 percent of minority groups wanting to get the vaccine ?

"* now that percentage is in the 60s.

Live in rochester ?

"* samantha sot*- kimt news 3.

Thank you samantha.

As health disparities continue to affect minority populations in the u?

"*s, this month is a time to encourage action through health education