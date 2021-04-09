Colchester fatal 4.8.21

TWO SHOOTING VICTIMS WHO TRIED TO DRIVE THEMSELVES TO THE HOSPITAL ENDED UP CRASHING...ONE OF THEM DIED, ACCORDING TO LEXINGTON POLICE.

They say the two were shot during a fight in the 18- hundred block of colchester drive just after eleven wednesday night... both leaving the scene before officers arrived.

The two were found in a car a short time later after officers responded to a crash at limestone and virginia avenue.

The two victims were taken on to the hospital where the coroner says 20-year old herbie booker died from his gunshot wound.

His death ruled a homicide.

The other victim is said to be in stable condition.

No word on what led to the shootings.

