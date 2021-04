The Woman in the Window Movie (2021)

The Woman in the Window Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Anna Fox (Amy Adams) feels safest when she's watching the world from behind her window.

Until the Russell family moves in across the street, and she witnesses something unimaginable.

The question is...what really happened?

Directed by Joe Wright starring Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, Julianne Moore, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Anthony Mackie release date May 14, 2021 (on Netflix)