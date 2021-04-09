Police Identify victim of Forestport Crash

The Sheriff's Office said 43-year-old Jennifer Palermo of Old Forge was driving her car southbound on RT 28 with two children in the car when her car struck a sedan being driven by 67-year-old Kirsten Down of Old Forge.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead and 3 are injured including 2 children following a two-car crash in Forestport.

Office has identified the victim in today's two car crash in forestport.

The sheriff's office tells us 67 year old kirsten down of old forge died at the scene after another car struck her car at an intersection on route 28 in forestport.

Police say 43 year old jennifer palermo of old forge was driving her suv with two children in the car along route 28 when she struck the car driven by kirsten down.

Police say down was at the intersection of 28 and woodgate road trying to turn northbound on route 28 when the crash happened.

Police say palermo and the two children were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The sheriff's office criminal investigation unit and id unit are investigating the crash.

At this point no tickets have been issued.

The intersection was closed for several hours, it has since been reopened.

