Will host third-seeded Nazareth in Empire 8 semifinal on Friday, April 9 at 5:30 pm.

In program history utica college men's basketball is hosting an empire 8 post seasongame.

Since the empire 8 tournament's inception in 2004, u-c has never hosted a conferenece tournament game....until now.

-- and they'll do it in front of fans.

For the first time this season, a group of 65 u-c students, faculty and staff will be able to watch the pinoeers make histroy from the stands.

-- the pioneers clinched the number two seed finishing the regular season with an 8-2 overall record and will face third-seeded nazareth.

-- in light of this accomplishment, the team is thinking a lot about chris bamba, pioneers freshman forward who drowned last year and most likely would've played with them tomorrow.

Sean coffey: there's certainly extra motivation to play for him.

You'll see the number five on pretty much everything we wear nowo he's alys in the back of our minds.

We haveah game bore we hithe floor.we juse would be right now he is just such a great teammate with a world of potential ahead of him we think about him every day still.

Some of these guys have been with me five years, for five years and this has been some thing we've talked about a long time.

I think they're really excited to play and get some fans in here as well at the same time.

It's like fate, having the fans in attendance.

Tip-off for the empire 8 semifinal is tomorrow at 5:30 p- m.

In the w-n-b-a, today the league, in partnership with