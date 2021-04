A woman who stopped having her hair straightened to save money has grown one of the world's largest AFROS - which stands at a wh

A woman who stopped having her hair straightened to save money has grown one of the world's largest AFROS - which stands at a whopping 4ft 10in.

Simone Williams, 32, started growing out her natural locks, and now has an incredible mop which has a 1.48m circumference.

It is more than 8in tall (20.5cm) and wide (22.5cm) - and she briefly scooped the Guinness World Record for the world's biggest female afro last year.This video was shot on the 30th March 2021.