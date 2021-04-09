All EVSC Employees Receiving $1,000 COVID-19 Relief Stipend in May

EVSC Superintendent Dr. David Smith says that at the end of May, all 3,400 EVSC employees will receive a $1,000 stipend as a show of gratitude for their tireless efforts and unwavering dedication through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their decision "if we know what stores require masks and stores unoondhe ye er on wt j a tres thbeneem bl tief"scasth nowoh aumt alngs std.y ath in l tre ccat rorngnnay - nrun -s feng4w netosh f iuny this saturday.

The health department will be holding - a walk-in vaccine clinic at heritage hills high school.

-- from noon until three.

They will be administering the johnson and johnson vaccine.

E-v-c-s teachers*are getting a big thank you --- from the district.

-- a one thousand dollar check.

The bonus recognizing everything they've done - to ensure learning has continued - over the last year.... they are one of the few district - that have had uninterrupted face-to-face instruction.... "the message that i hope our employees and our team heard yesterday when we delivered the news to them is that their efforts mattered.

Their efforts made the difference.

Not only in the lives of our kids, i don't think we'll experience the type of learning lost that students around the nation are going to face when they haven't been in school for over a year."

The more than 3 million dollars in stipends - comes from federal covid-19 relief funding - in a one-time payment to all e-v-s-c educators and support staff.....