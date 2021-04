Taylor Swift Drops 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)'

Swift's original 'Fearless' album was recorded in 2008.

Over a decade later, and after failing to acquire the rights to her early albums from Scooter Braun, .

The re-recorded album, 'Fearless (Taylor's Version),' is here.

The new album features 27 songs, .

Including never-before-heard tracks such as "You All Over Me" and "Mr. Perfectly Fine.".

Swift announced the drop on the night of April 8