Elon Musk's Neuralink Shows Monkey Playing Video Game With Mind.

Neuralink is a company founded by Musk that aims to enhance the human brain with technology.

On April 8, Musk took to Twitter to share a video of a monkey named Pager playing the video game Pong with his mind.

A monkey is literally playing a video game telepathically using a brain chip, Elon Musk, via Twitter.

About six weeks ago, the nine-year-old monkey had two Neuralink devices implanted on each side of his brain.

Pager first learned how to use a traditional joystick to play the game and was rewarded with a banana smoothie through a straw attached to the game.

His neuron activity was recorded, decoded and calibrated to the point where Pager was able to move the cursor with his mind instead of using the joystick.

Musk would ultimately like to use the technology to allow paralyzed people to operate machines with their minds.

He also claims Neuralink could help humans communicate telepathically and have their consciousness downloaded to be uploaded elsewhere after death