2021 GLAAD Media Awards Highlights

The cast of "Glee" reunited at the 32nd annual GLAAD Media Awards to honour the late Naya Rivera and her role in the LGBTQ+ community.
Plus, more highlights from the show, including Sam Smith accepting the award for Outstanding Music Artist.
The cast of "Glee" reunited at the 32nd annual GLAAD Media Awards to honour the late Naya Rivera and her role in the LGBTQ+ community.
Plus, more highlights from the show, including Sam Smith accepting the award for Outstanding Music Artist.
Sam Smith honoured with GLAAD award