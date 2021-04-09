Skip to main content
Saturday, April 10, 2021

Coronavirus county-by-county: April 9, 2021

Here are the updated coronavirus numbers from local counties.

Coronavirus numbers.

In oneida county -- 50 new positive tests.

377 active cases.

18 hospitalized.

In herkimer county -- 7 new positive tests.

51 active cases.

5 hospitalized.

In otsego county -- 27 new positive tests 153 active cases.

10 hospitalized.

