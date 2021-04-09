Coronavirus county-by-county: April 9, 2021

Fake COVID-19 vaccination cards and tests are being sold on the black market
FOX 4 Now Florida
Paper certificates from the Centers for Disease Control provide proof for millions of people who have received COVID-19..
Coronavirus numbers.
In oneida county -- 50 new positive tests.
377 active cases.
18 hospitalized.
In herkimer county -- 7 new positive tests.
51 active cases.
5 hospitalized.
In otsego county -- 27 new positive tests 153 active cases.
10 hospitalized.
Cooperstown dreams park has
Paper certificates from the Centers for Disease Control provide proof for millions of people who have received COVID-19..
Gov. Jared Polis said our hospitals are not approaching capacity, but said the increase is significant.