New city leaders for Calhoun City

The city has a few new city leaders, even before the elections are finished.

The city has a different mayor, city clerk, and police cheif now than they did just a month ago.

Investigators arrested police cheif latana williams march 10th and charged her with embezzlement.

The calhoun city board of aldermen voted to suspend her without pay pending the results of an investigation.

Former city clerk raenell moore submitted a formal letter to retire on march 31st.

Former mayor amye hill stepped down to move closer to family.

The acting mayor is barbara goodson, she will fill in until a new mayor is sworn in on july 1st.

The working city clerk is debera bailey.

Jenny lynn hill will start the job as city clerk next friday.

Ezra conner is working as interim police cheif.

No one is on the ballot for police cheif.

Marshall coleman and dale haze are on the ballot for mayor.

