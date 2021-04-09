Beware of Hackers

Tech Expert Burton Kelso joins us to discuss how you can protect your social accounts.

Ke c1 every one of us has gotten an e-mail or message on social media that says were you hacked?

We are joined by burton kelso.

How do you know if you have been hacked and how do you prevent that?

The main way is when you don't have access to your online accounts.

Doesn't matter if it's financial or social media.

If you're suddenly not able to log in, that means a hacker has gotten access to your account.

That makes sense.

What do we do from there?

I know everyone says change your password.

Is that the first step?

Well, sometimes social media accounts are duplicated.

You may see a duplicate facebook account or even an instagram account.

In that instance, your account isn't hacked.

If your account is hacked, then you are correct, you do need to change your password if you can.

But probably one of the best steps to do is to set up two factor authentication.

So if someone tries to log into your account, you will get an alert via e-mail or on your smartphone so that you can stop any unauthorized access to your online account.

Now if you have been hacked and you're worried about having that double authenticity through your e-mail.

Is that a better option?

The better option is on your smartphone because it's possible a cyber criminal can have access to your financial or social media accounts and even your online e-mail.

If you set up two factor, it's best to have it sent it your cell phone.

Say tonight everybody is going to sit down and look at their apps and everything they're on and doing and they want to make sure they're safe.

What is the best advice you have for someone who maybe does have a venmo.

Paypal.

All of these accounts that are open.

You have the same password.

How can you secure your life online?

The best thing to do is use strong passwords.

If you use passwords that are close to you like a kid's name or parent's name, you have to stop that practice.

Use passwords that don't tie into you personally.

The second is to have a password manager so you have a different online.

Last path or even save your passwords in microsoft edge or google chrome so your accounts are safe and secure i always wonder about that.

Is it safe to save your passwords through google chrome?

It is.

It's safer than having the same passwords for all of your online accounts.

In most instances your google chrome is stored on your device.

As long as it's password protected, you can save with no issues burton kelso, we always have