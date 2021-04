Meet Laura Loomer, The Most Banned Woman In The World On Social Media

The Supreme Court has denied to hear the lawsuit case from “most banned” woman in the world, Laura Loomer.

The Far-right political activist and political interest group Freedom Watch filed a lawsuit in 2018 against Google, Facebook, Apple, and Twitter for violating their First Amendment right by suppressing and censoring conservative content.

On Monday morning, the Supreme Court denied Loomer's case to be reviewed.