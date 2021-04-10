Daikin Employees Vaccinated

WAAY-31's Olivia Schueller joins us live in Decatur where she spoke with some of the newly vaccinated workers.

At one of decatur's biggest employers.

Many of the workers here at daikin tell me getting vaccinated while at work gives them a sense of relief.

In fact, one woman said she wasn't going to go out of her way to get vaccinanted, but because the clinic came to her, she got the shot.

Mandee hall, daikin employee well to be honest, i was not going to get it, but i have three small grandkids, i really did this for them.

To protect them.

Employees at the plant called it the perfect one stop shop for those who work around the clock.

Hall,daikin employee the connivence of walking out of your office and coming right here.

More than 400 people work here at daikin.

This on-site clinic gave them the opportunity to get the first dose of this vaccine.

Deborah clark, daikin employee it was wonderful, because i was able to come from actually being out in the process and then come up here, get that taken and go right by out that door.

Convienent for employee's and makes for a safer work enviroment.

Paul greer, health and safety is paramount for us, we wanted to make sure they had this opportunity.

Decatur morgan worked with us so well, we're really fortunate we had that.

Clark, daikin employee with the amount of people, we have at these types of companies, i think it's a great way to get a lot of people vaccinated quickly.

The hospital said by mid may their goal is to reach 50 companies, where they can come on site and vaccinate employees of any company.

Decatur morgan hospital is headed to ascend, they're another large plant.

They'll be recieving their second dose of the pfizer vaccine.

