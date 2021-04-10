Phuket hopes to welcome back tourists, see what it's like there now

The Thai government has announced a plan to allow vaccinated tourists quarantine-free travel to the holiday island of Phuket.
CNN’s Blake Essig reports on how this could be a challenge for Thailand, which has struggled to get vaccine doses.
