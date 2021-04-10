Misty Movie (1961) - David Ladd, Arthur O'Connell, Pam Smith

Misty Movie (1961) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Based on Marguerite Henry's award-winning novel, this heartwarming drama centers on Paul (David Ladd) and his sister, Maureen (Pam Smith), who set out to catch a beautiful, elusive mare called Phantom during Chincoteague Island's annual Pony Penning event.

Paul and Maureen devise a foolproof plan to become Phantom's owners, but everything changes when they learn that the wild mare has given birth to a colt.

Anne Seymour co-stars.

Director: James B.

Clark Writers: Marguerite Henry, Ted Sherdeman Stars: David Ladd, Arthur O'Connell, Pam Smith