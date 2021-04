The promise of quantum computers | Matt Langione

What if tiny microparticles could help us solve the world's biggest problems in a matter of minutes?

That's the promise -- and magic -- of quantum computers, says Matt Langione.

Speaking next to an actual IBM quantum computer, he explains how these machines solve complex challenges like developing vaccines and calculating financial risk in an entirely new way that's exponentially faster than the best supercomputers -- and shares why industries should prepare now for this new leap in computing.