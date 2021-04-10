KEZI 9 Checks In April

Here's what to know about getting care closer to home.

This is kezi 9 news midday it's april 9th... which means it's time for "kezi 9 checks in".

It's a monthly reminder for women to do a self breast exam... to check for any lumps or changes.

In todays segment, sponsored by the community cancer center in roseburg... renee mccullough looks at why going to the big city doesn't mean you'll get better cancer care.

The community cancer center in roseburg teamed up with ohsu in portland more than a year ago... which means they now have even more experts to help diagnose patients...and determine the best care for them.

And, you don't have to travel to portland to take advantage of that expertise.

Angelia freeman says they're getting ready to kick off a new campaign to remind people what kind of care they offer in roseburg.

They also want to remind providers in the area so they can refer patients...and keep them local.

She says it's very rare for a patient to have to go out of town for cancer treatment... and there's a place they can turn to...nearby....during such a difficult time.duration:0:20 sot ful* <5:28 you don't have to go out of town for top quality treatment.you can get that right here at home and when you get it closer to home the effectiveness of the treatment is actually better because you can heal..after you receive treatment the last thing you want to do is travel for three hours...545 come home, come back next week and do it again.

She says they're revamping their website... to educate the public on the services they provide... and to make sure it has all the resources patients need.

She says their relationship with ohsu is allows them to offer more services like clinical trials... and direct access to their doctors.

The idea is to show people they have a top quality staff... and advanced technology... and provide patients with hope in their journey.

3:59 we have a marketing campaign out there so we are that first thought, that first response people are going to know about us, but more importantly they're going to have a lot of confidence in what we can provide for them and how we can provide that hope that we're wanting to provide 4:16.

She says the community cancer center also houses douglas county cancer services and camp millennium so patients only have to go to one campus to get the services they need.

The website isn't up yet... they're making sure it has all the new resources and information... before they make it live.

For more information -- go to our website and click on features.

You can also sign up for kezi 9 checks in..

And we'll send you a reminder each month to