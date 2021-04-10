Indiana Tech splits twin bill with Huntington

???staying in h-town... indiana tech softball paying the lady foresters a visit for a doubleheader this afternoon... huntington took game one..???scoreless when we pick this one up in game two..

Mia martinez trying to change that... the freshman gets on base with a single... ???amanda parker comes on to pinch run, but she is pormptly thrown out at second on this steal attempt... great throw from courtney mason guns her down... ???and then in the bottom of the fifth... it's the freshman doing damage with her bat... mason pops one over the fence in left... solo shot gives the foresters a 1-0 lead...???but indiana tech would tie it in the sixth..

And the warriors go on to win this one in extra innings, 6-1 your final..