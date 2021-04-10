Bill Would Ban Some Immunization Requirements

Your area.

New at ten - a bill making its way through the alabama state legislature would prevent the state government - and private businesses - from requiring proof of vaccination for service.

Tonight, the bill has made it through the alabama state senate.

The next step is the house.

Voters i talked with are on both sides of the issue.

Kimberly anderson- "i don't think it's a violation or your privacy or rights."

Kimberly anderson and her husband keith anderson disagree a little on vaccine passports or proof of coronavirus vaccination being required in alabama for services.

Keith anderson- "proof that you've been vaccinated is valid in some instances but i don't think it should be a universal requirement."

Alabama senate bill 267 sponsored by state senator arthur orr takes concern about vaccine passports one step further.

Orr- "the bill would say that the government can't deprive anybody of benefits if they don't get the vaccine."

It also says that businesses couldn't refuse service to people who are not vaccinated against coronavirus .

Orr- "the civil liberties aspect, do we create a society where we have the haves and the have nots-- or the vaccinated and unvaccinated?"

Some people i spoke with agree with the bill completely, some not at all.

Most were in that middle ground-- saying thatrivate businesses should be able to make their own call about requiring vaccination proof, but the government should not.

