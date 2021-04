#WestBengalPolls: 4 shot dead amid TMC-BJP clashes | Oneindia News

Five Trinamool Congress workers have been shot dead in Bengal's Cooch Behar, the ruling party alleged today; West Bengal BJP leader Locket Chatterjee alleged she was attacked by locals at a polling booth in Hooghly; Saturday was the fourth consecutive day that India recorded more than 1 lakh cases in a day.

All this and more news at 2 PM.

