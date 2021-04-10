IPL 2021: Virat Kohli plays with swollen eye after a near-miss injury #RCBvsMI | Oneindia News
IPL 2021: Virat Kohli plays with swollen eye after a near-miss injury #RCBvsMI | Oneindia News

A scary near-eye injury survived by Virat Kohli in the IPL season opener match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians has left the fans worried sick.

#ViratKohli #RoyalChallengersBangalore #IPL2021