ARC Herkimer holds vintage light sale to benefit programs

The ARC Herkimer Goods Store held a special vintage lamp and light sale Saturday at the ARC Herkimer Business Park on East German street in the village of Herkimer.

For some vintage lights, that is.

The arc herkimer goods store is holding a special vintage lamp & light sale this weekend.

It's happening at the arc herkimer business park on east german street in the village of herkimer.

There's a wide variety of antique lighting to choose from.

Table lamps, chandeliers, pendant lights, lamp shades, bulbs, and other lighting accessories are all available.

Prices are 80% off all tag prices, and the money raised from the sale of these items goes back to helping out the community.

"robbins rarities donated all these lamps to us, and any proceeds that we come up with are going to go back into the arc herkimer to fund our programs that we have going on."

If you'd like to check out some of these vintage lights and accessories, as well as help out a good cause, the sale continues tomorrow from 10 am to 4pm.

With the weather as warm as it is today, it