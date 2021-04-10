4-9-21 SCORES

The gridiron.

What a beautiful day it was for a rivalry.

I'll take spring football weather anyday.

-- about 3 minutes left in the first quarter, whitesboro on the 15, q-b stephen dorozynski finds james kraeger wide open in the endzone for the touchdown.

The warriors would take a 7-0 lead.

-- the spartans forced a turnover to end the first, they're in the red zone to start the second.

4th and short, senior paul circelli muscles his way through the defense and gets over the goal line.

The kick is good to tie it up at 7-all.

-- but that's not all you'd see from him.

Three and a half minutes before the break, almost identical play, circelli's a machine as he falls into the endzone.

The spartans led 14-7 at halftime.

((score)) whitesboro went down 21-7 but rallied back and tied the game with six seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

-- both teams scored in the extra frame but the warriors add a 2-point conversion and go onto win 29-28.

What a comeback over at the rome free academy stadium, the black knights hosted holland patent.

-- time running out in the first half, holland patent's mike benedetto connects with dylan ernst for the 30-yard completion.

What a catch!

-- golden knights, already with 3 on the board, six yards away, bendetto hands it off to bryce dare.

It's a foot race and he stretches out over the goal line.

H-p leads 10-0 at the half.

-- third quarter, golden knights 3rd and 7.

Benedetto makes the throw and its intercepted by r-f-a senior keshawn clark who runs it about 40 yards before being pulled down.

The black knights wouldn't be able to convert on that drive but what a play.

-- golden knights ball on the 41, thrid down, bendetto nearly tackled, makes a throw to dare, he's on the run, he's got blockers and he's out down the left sideline.

That's 59- yards to the house.

H-p goes up 17-0.

-- 90 seconds left in the third quarter, r-f-a ball on the 34- yard line.

Junior running back nevaeh baez is out and nobody can catch him.

He's juking defenders, stays on his feet, he's got an open field and falls into the endzonefor the 66-yard touchdown.

He used all the gas in the tank on that run.

Incredible.

((score)) but holland patent's offense erupted in the 4th quarter, the golden knights win 50-12 around high school football, westmoreland defeated clinton 7-0.

Senior aidan fabbio scored the lone touchdown.

((cha) staying othe turf, hamilton girls soccer shut out sherburne-earlville today winning 5-0.

Sophomore tayle basher scored two goals for the emerald knights.

After 10 postponed games the comets made their return to the