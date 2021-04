Healthcare system likely to face more pressure due to spike in COVID cases: Nawab Malik

With growing number of COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik said that the healthcare system is likely to face more pressure in the coming days.

He said, "With rising COVID-19 cases despite the strict protocols, healthcare system is likely to face more pressure in the coming days.

Chief Minister will hold a meeting with task force tomorrow, after which, a further decision will be taken."