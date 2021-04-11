One organization hosted a mobile vaccination site in Shannon

Shannon recieved their vaccinations.

: the northeast mississippi coalition aganist covid-19 is a group that volunteers their expertise on all things coronavirus related.

Today they hosted their first mobile vaccination site.

They brought the vaccines to the mississippi minorites farmers alliance building so people could come and get vaccinated.

: "i think vaccinations are so important that we are willing to give our time and expertise and use our relationships to take the vaccines to the communities that need it."

Vernon rayford - physician "one of the reasons i decided to go ahead and have mine done today because i'm an older american and i was not comfortable going through a line and having someone that i didn't know, i didn't want to do that.

So this opportunity was perfect for me."

Caroline jones - ms farmers association vocont: the group plans to hold another mobile hold another mobile vaccination site at zion church in okolona on april 18th.

Mississippi's