Manchester University vaccinates over 200 in Wabash

Take pkgruben gonzalez has spent the past academic year navigating covid-19 regulations on manchester university's campus.

So he was excited this morning to get his vaccine surrounded by classmates.

Rg: it has more of like a family feel to it.

People from around the community coming to help each other, help people from across the country from manchester.

So, yeah, it's like a family feel.in the span of just two hours, vaccinators put 215 covid-19 vaccine doses into manchester university arms. manchester health director erin foreman contacted students and staff through email and helped arrange shuttles to wabash, so that any member of the university who wanted the vaccine could get it.ef: our goal is to have as many people vaccinated as possible, so that everybody at our campus, visitors and those that live on it or work on it, feel safe coming to our campus.

Standup: once manchester university learned that the honeywell center had available doses, they teamed up with parkview in wabash to help vaccinate over 200 students, faculty and staff.rg: as soon as i heard it, i was excited just to get it done done and over with.manchester spartans were helping one another in more ways than one, with a potentially familiar face throughout every step of the vaccination process.ef: when we asked for volunteers, our fort wayne campus jumped at the gun.

They offered to volunteer to do check-ins and registration, and then to actually administer some of the vaccines today.with his first dose now in the books, gonzalez says he can finally start to feel some relief.rg: covid has really affected a lot of people, definitely me for sure.

I'm really excited for things to go back to normal, have the normal life again.before things return to normal, this morning's vaccination process will start again next month, as the same manchester students and staff are scheduled for their second dose here in parkview's honeywell clinic.in wabash, i'm drew frey, fox 55 news.