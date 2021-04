COVID-19: India reports 1,52,879 new cases, highest ever single-day spike

India reported 1,52,879 new COVID-19 cases, 90,584 discharges, and 839 deaths in the last 24 hours on April 11.

Active cases has mounted to 11,08,087.

With 1,33,58,805 total cases, recoveries have reached to 1,20,81,443 and death toll has mounted to 1,69,275.

Till now, 10,15,95,147 beneficiaries have been vaccinated.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 14,12,047 samples were tested on April 10.