Raiders welcome spring football, new coaches on Saturday

Spring camp was a sign things are trending towards normal in the sports world this year.
This season, the SOU Raiders also welcome three new coaches to the fold.
Spring camp was a sign things are trending towards normal in the sports world this year.
This season, the SOU Raiders also welcome three new coaches to the fold.
Today... the first spring practice for the s-o-u aiders after an incredibly long time without it.
The energy was at an all-time high for the raiders who have waited for so long to finally get back out on the field.
New faces were scattered about the field-- including one of the newest additions-- jerome souers.
Tabbed as the new defensive coordinator, souers was glad to finally meet the team in person.
Jerome souers: "just looking in the eyes of the players, you know what i mean?
Just seeing the excitement.
They've been so patient and so resilient.
I mean every time we thought we were coming back there would be a setback, a setback, have to wait, have to wait.
And i think that the true character and desire allowed them to stay the course.
And so, i'm so proud of the way that they managed themselves and
All the scores, from all the sports (in action)! Here is the Sports Express Wrap from Friday, March 26, 2021.