Raiders welcome spring football, new coaches on Saturday

This season, the SOU Raiders also welcome three new coaches to the fold.

Spring camp was a sign things are trending towards normal in the sports world this year.

Today... the first spring practice for the s-o-u aiders after an incredibly long time without it.

The energy was at an all-time high for the raiders who have waited for so long to finally get back out on the field.

New faces were scattered about the field-- including one of the newest additions-- jerome souers.

Tabbed as the new defensive coordinator, souers was glad to finally meet the team in person.

Jerome souers: "just looking in the eyes of the players, you know what i mean?

Just seeing the excitement.

They've been so patient and so resilient.

I mean every time we thought we were coming back there would be a setback, a setback, have to wait, have to wait.

And i think that the true character and desire allowed them to stay the course.

And so, i'm so proud of the way that they managed themselves and