Man charged with millionaire hotelier’s murder

A 34-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a millionaire hotelier.Police said Sir Richard Sutton, who owned a string of top hotels in London, died on Wednesday during an incident at a property near Gillingham, Dorset.Officers said a woman in her 60s was seriously injured in the incident and was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol, where she remains in a critical condition.A spokesman for Sir Richard Sutton Ltd said the woman is Anne Schreiber, who was “a hugely important part of Sir Richard’s life” having cared for him for a “long period”, and wished her “a swift and full recovery”.Thomas Schreiber, from the Gillingham area, has been charged with murder, attempted murder and dangerous driving and is due before magistrates in Poole on Monday.