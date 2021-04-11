437 pilgrims granted permission to visit Pakistan: SGPC secretary

A group of pilgrims going to visit Gurudwara Shri Panja Sahib, Pakistan on the occasion of Khalsa Sajna Diwas (Baisakhi) would get their passport after mandatory COVID-19 test to travel.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) secretary, Mohinder Singh Ahli said, "437 people have been granted permission to visit Pakistan on the occasion of Baisakhi.

Pilgrims will visit all major Gurdwaras including Nankana Sahib.

All of them have tested negative for COVID.

They'll leave tomorrow and will return on Apr 22."