Hutchinson: GOP needs to 'get back to our principles'

On CNN’s State of the Union with Jake Tapper, Republican Gov.
Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas says that his party’s continued focus on former President Trump’s lies and grievances “is not helpful for us” moving forward.
On CNN’s State of the Union with Jake Tapper, Republican Gov.
Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas says that his party’s continued focus on former President Trump’s lies and grievances “is not helpful for us” moving forward.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson tells CNN’s Dana Bash that the Republican Party needs to be based around principles, not Trump, and..