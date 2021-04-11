Yermin Mercedes makes MLB history using Cooperstown bats

White Sox rookie catcher starts season hitting 8-for-8 and blasts a 485-foot homer using bats from Cooperstown Bat Company.

Tim haney: we started working with yermin back in 2015 i think he had just signed back with the orioles so he was in delmarva playing with the shorebirds.

We sent him baths at that time where he purchased bats and literally love them and has stayed with us ever cents.

I don't even know if i can express the feeling.

It's a little overwhelming.

It's awesome to watch him i get nervous though when i watch guys using our bats on tv the only thing i told yermin to do is be yermin and don't let anybody change anything.

How cool is that!

The second longest home run hit this season, yankees giancarlo stanton 471 feet.

