Ramadan preparations

Ramadan begins this week.

It's a holiday muslims observe worldwide... where they pray ?*- reflect ?

"* and abstain from eating or drinking from sunrise to sunset.

Kimt news 3's jeremy wall is speaking with a local mosque to find out how the holiday is being celebrated this year.

+ observing ramadan during a pandemic is something congregants at masjed abubakr al?

"* seddik, a moqsque here in rochester, are use to.

Like other places of worship ?

"* the mosque had limitations and restrictions over the last year.

For ramadan in 2020 ?

"* people had to pray at home.

This year is different.

We all get together here just like in other muslim countries and we goers will be able to end their daily fast at the mosque again and pray six feet apart from each other.

But there will be a big change.

We are not going to eat food in the mosque.

We are just going to have water, go outside, in our own home, and eat our food there.

While they might not be able to do all the festivities they were able to do before covid?

"*19, congregants are hoping to do them again next year.

In rochester, ramadan begins