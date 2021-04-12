Amityville Poltergeist Movie (2021)

Amityville Poltergeist Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Amityville Poltergeist is about a young man who encounters a weekend of horrors after taking a housesitting job from a spooky old woman.

While interviewing for the housesitting job, the old woman, Rebecca Morse says that she is not scared about anyone getting into the house, she is more afraid about what’s already in the house.

As day turns to night, doors start slamming, steps begin to creak, and the ghosts come out to play or kill.

VOD and DVD Release Date: 5/18/21 Lead Cast: Parris Bates (Jim), Sydney Winbush (Alyson) (Shrill-Netflix), J Rebecca Morse (Eunice) (Hawaii Five-O), Conor Austin (Collin), Jesse Sass, Airisa Durand (Donna), Jon Hall (Jason) (Leverage-TNT) Director/Writer: Calvin McCarthy (Jesus I was Evil, Spunks not Dead) Producer: Airisa Durand (Jesus I was Evil) Genre: Horror / Thriller Language: English Runtime: 90 minutes Aspect Ratio: 2:35 (16:9) Production Country: United States Audio: 5.1 Surround Year of Production: 2020