BAFTA 2021 | Nick Jonas Kisses Priyanka Chopra On The Red Carpet | First Look

BAFTA awards 2021 | Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas set the red carpet on fire with their PDA.
Watch the duos stylish looks on the red carpet.
BAFTA awards 2021 | Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas set the red carpet on fire with their PDA.
Watch the duos stylish looks on the red carpet.
He is fondly called as the National Jiju and she is our very own Desi girl.Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are one among the..
Priyanka Chopra turned red during an interview as she recalled 'the moment' she realized that she was in love with Nick Jonas...
While speaking with ET Canada's Sangita Patel about her new memoir 'Unfinished', Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals where she and..