Salman Khan Shows Huge Respect For Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Talent | FUNNY Chaddi Dilogue | Freaky Ali

The man with a golden heart Salman Khan, his aura and personality can leave anyone sharing the stage with him speechless but there was a time when Salman was stunned to witness the talent of actor Nawazuddin Siddique when he mouthed a monologue from Sohail Khan Productions Freaky Ali on stage in front of the media that too in one single take.

Watch how Salman reacted.

Ajay Mishra