I've Been Botched - But I Won't Stop Getting Lipo | HOOKED ON THE LOOK

NEVEN Ciganovic, from Zagreb, Croatia wants to look good forever.

The 49-year-old, who had his first procedure aged 22, has had multiple surgeries to help achieve his desired look; including having his eye colour changed, an eyebrow transplant, cat eye surgery, cheek implants, several nose jobs and lip fillers.

Unwilling to disclose how much he has spent on his procedures, Neven keeps the total cost of his cosmetic work to himself.

Neven says that he doesn’t think the cost is important, what matters to him is that he is happy with the way he looks.

Undeniably obsessed with cosmetic procedures, Neven says: “I will never stop getting cosmetic surgery because this is my lifestyle." However this may seem quite surprising to most, as Neven is the victim of a botched surgery.

Several years ago, Neven went abroad for a nose job, which was meant to help with his breathing.

However, on waking up from the surgery Neven discovered that he was left with a permanent erection, which would subsequently require three further surgeries to fix.

Neven, who says: “I’m not scared of getting surgery after what happened to me”, is happy to put what he describes as one of the worst times in his life behind him.

Today, we meet up with Neven who will prove his words to be true, by going and getting more cosmetic work.

Https://www.instagram.com/nevencigi/?hl=en