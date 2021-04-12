Biden's dog Major getting additional training

After 2 biting incidents Major Biden is getting additional training.
The First Lady's Press Secretary says the German Shepherd will have private training away from the White House for a few weeks.
After 2 biting incidents Major Biden is getting additional training.
The First Lady's Press Secretary says the German Shepherd will have private training away from the White House for a few weeks.
By Mike Eckel*
(RFE/RL) -- Train convoys of heavy Russian military equipment, seen on multiple videos on social media,..