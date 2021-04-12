Bingo Avec Johann- Acadians and Cajuns Collide

For our big bingo show that's going to be airing during virtual production, our rituals best production on the sunday and so basically, it's a collaboration with new brunswick, canada, some of their musicians.

It's like a comedy bingo show, and they've been working with some of our last yet.

Musicians so i wanted to introduce you to some of them today.

Hello?

It's been wonderful.

The linda and joanna geniuses we love new brunswick.

We lost.

After yet and working with with it's with these wonderful artists.

The other people and.

He runs like folks, and just a lot of silliness and fun and games and stuff with you at all participating and have a good time, even at our aspect of houses.

Bingo show and what you do is you go to festival international dot org and you just clicked.

Bingo and you can download your bingo card there, and it airs at 1 30 during virtual fest.

And winners get prizes whether you're in canada.

Or in the u.

S.

And it's gonna be awesome.

Festival