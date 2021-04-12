Gov. Wolf Moves Up Vaccine Eligibility Timeline

Gov.
Tom Wolf says he is moving up the timeline to make all adults eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.
Gov.
Tom Wolf says he is moving up the timeline to make all adults eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.
Gov. Tom Wolf says all adult Pennsylvanians who want to get the COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible to schedule an appointment..
The governor has gotten plenty of criticism as neighboring states have lowered their vaccine eligibility requirements and..