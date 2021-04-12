Report: Will Smith Movie 'Emancipation' Will No Longer Film In Georgia Due To New Voting Rights Bill
On Monday, actor Will Smith and director Antoine Fuqua announced their movie "Emancipation," will no longer be filmed in Georgia due to the new voting law that was passed in late March by Governor Brian Kemp.

