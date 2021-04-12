Held Film Clip

Held Film Clip - Plot synopsis: In HELD, Emma (Jill Awbrey) and Henry's (Bart Johnson) marriage is losing its spark.

In an effort to reconnect, they vacation to a remote high-end rental, complete with automated smart house features and integrated security.

However, after suspecting a nighttime intruder they decide to flee, only to become forcibly trapped inside by the automated security system.

Emitting from the house, an unknown 'Voice' watches their every move through an array of hidden cameras, revealing an intimate and unsettling knowledge of their relationship.

While the situation grows increasingly brutal, Emma and Henry must work together to uncover the truth and find a way out before it's too late.

Director Chris Lofing, Travis Cluff Writers Jill Awbrey Actors Jill Awbrey, Bart Johnson Genre Horror, Thriller Run Time 1 hour 34 minutes