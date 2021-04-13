5pm Fayette County Clerk Re-Opens In Person 04.12.2021

THE FAYETTE COUNTY CLERK ANNOUNCED TODAY IT'S IS RE-OPENING TO THE PUBLIC FOR IN-PERSON FILING.

Starting wednesday you'll be able to come inside the building with a mask.

To control the flow and amount of people only the main street entrances will be open.

The clerk don blevins says the office expects to see a majority of people trying to file about the buying and selling of cars.

Since the building isn't meant for crowds....he recommends if you need to renew your car tags that's still an option online.

"well it's exciting and a little scary both.

I'd like to thank the public for their patience it's allowed us to keep 75 families here safe over the last yeaer.

While we waited for the covid vaccine and now that it's deployed and we're all cd ceritied we're ready to repen."

There will also be additional signs to help direct people where to go.

The hours will be 8 in the morning