5:30pm Minneapolis Accidental Shooting 04.12.2021

Calling the shooting death of a 20 year old black man in a minneapolis suburb... an accident.

Body camera video shows an officer firing what she thought was her taser, but instead police say she had grabbed her gun.

Violent protests followed overnight.

And all this happening not far from the courthouse where the derek chauvin murder trial is entering its third week.

Andrea fujii has more.

Body camera video brooklyn center police releasing this body camera video of when police say an officer intended to use her taser- and instead accidentally shot her gun- killing 20 year old daunte wright.

Nats police say after wright was stopped for a traffic violation sunday afternoon, they determined he had an outstanding warrant for a misdemeanor offense police began taking him into custody.

There was a struggle and as wright tries to get into his car the officer can be heard yelling taser- taser nats but the chief of police saying the officer fired her gun instead the officer heard saying she just shot him.

Nats - i just shot him police never finding a weapon in wright's car and calling the incident an accidental discharge.

Chief tim gannon, brooklyn center police this appears to me from what i viewed and from the officer's reaction and distress immediately after, that this was an accidental discharge that resulted in a tragic death of mr. wright.

The car continued to drive for several blocks before crashing into another car.

Wright was pronounced dead at the scene, despite paramedics trying to save him.

Chief tim gannon, brooklyn center police there's nothing i can say to lessen the pain of mr. wright's family for that feeling of loss they must have.

What i can do is convey my deepest sympathies and be transparent with the information i have at this time.

Nats overnight protestors took to the streets.

At least 20 businesses reportedly damaged or looted overnight as protesters threw objects at officers, jumped on police cars and smashed windows.

Mayor mike elliot, brooklyn center we will do all that is within our power to make sure justice is done for daunte wright.

Wright's mother said he called her as he was being pulled over.

Katie wright, driver's mother i heard scuffling and i heard the police officers say, daunte, don't run' and then the other officers said 'put the phone down' and hung it up.

This all happening about ten miles away from the courthouse where former minneapolis police officer derek chauvin is on trial for killing george floyd.

Andrea tag: the officer involved is now on administrative leave.

The police chief- urging calm in his city- approving of peaceful protests but saying he won't tolerate destruction and looting.

Andrea fujii, abc news, new york.

