Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slams Google, YouTube for censorship

Florida Gov.
Ron DeSantis on Monday hosted a roundtable discussion with public health experts, during which he attacked Google and YouTube for their recent censorship of one of his public events.
Florida Gov.
Ron DeSantis on Monday hosted a roundtable discussion with public health experts, during which he attacked Google and YouTube for their recent censorship of one of his public events.
Gov. DeSantis blasts YouTube for video removal
YouTube has deleted a video in which Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and a handful of medical experts questioned the effectiveness of..