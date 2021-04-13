Lineman Appreciation Day

We talk to the SVEC about one of the most dangerous jobs around, keeping the power going to your house.

On the anniversary of the Easter Tornado, it is a good time to remember Linemen.

Lineman were essential during last years easter tornado outbreak.

News 12's bekah birdsall puts a spotlight on sequachee valley electric and how they helped.

"a lot of times we take for granted just flipping the light switch on and the lights come on.

We fail to recognize what it takes to make that happen."

Today is national linemen appreciation day.

President / ceo of sequachee valley electric says linemen are the life line of their operation.

"these guys go out night or day, its not just a 9 to 5 job, so these guys are the ones we call first to get the power back restored."

Linemen are in the top twenty - five most dangerous jobs in the country.

They risk serious injury on the job as they handle high voltage power lines often in stormy weather.

"it's something that's very demanding.

It takes time from our family, our loved ones, but i take pride in being a lineman because my family has been linemen going on eighty years now between my grandad and uncle and my dad, and that's what i take away from it is knowing, following in their footsteps."

Sequachee valley electric also helped in the aftermath of the easter tornadoes that occured exactly one year ago today.

"those easter tornadoes that affected mainly our sister utility epb.

As soon as we got our system back together, we were eager to send crews over there and we sent guys that stayed at least two weeks helping epb do the restoration."

Today we celebrate all linemen that put their lives at risk to keep power flowing.

Reporting in the tennessee valley, bekah birdsall, news