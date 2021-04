Ugadi: Devotees throng Kalaburagi's Sharana Basaveshwara Temple to offer prayers

Large number of devotees celebrated Ugadi festival by offering prayers at prominent Sharana Basaveshwara Temple in Kalaburagi.

Devotees offered prayers and prayed for the wellbeing of their loved ones during pandemic.

Ugadi is one of major festivals celebrated dominantly in Telangana and AP.

According to the Hindu calendar, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi are celebrated on the first day of the year.