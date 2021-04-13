COVID-19: Weekly positivity in Chhattisgarh has increased from 27.9% to almost 28%, informs Health Ministry
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan showed concerns over increasing cases in Chhattisgarh.

The weekly positivity is increasing from one and a half percent.

"It has increased to 27.9% almost 28%," he said.