COVID-19: Weekly positivity in Chhattisgarh has increased from 27.9% to almost 28%, informs Health Ministry

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan showed concerns over increasing cases in Chhattisgarh.
The weekly positivity is increasing from one and a half percent.
"It has increased to 27.9% almost 28%," he said.
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on March 30 informed that the weekly national average COVID positivity rate is 5.65 per cent...